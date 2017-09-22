KYLIE JENNER IS PREGNANT!! Perez's Reaction!
OH. MY. GOD.
P.S. Mistakenly said she was 19. She just turned 20. We like to be accurate!
Women supporting women!
As we reported, Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Travis Scott's baby, and has already told close friends earlier this month.
On the same day as the shocking announcement, the Life of Kylie star found an unlikely ally in Lena Dunham!
Related: Twitter Reacts To The Kylie's Pregnancy News!
It all started when the Girls actress was flooded with texts from friends who were "triggered" by the baby news. Miz Dunham wrote on Twitter:
A solid 10 friends texted me triggered by Kylie pregnancy. I'm like "ladies she's 20. We were all v fertile then, we were just broke."
— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 23, 2017
The writer/director also blames the "fertility industrial complex" for making women competitive about getting pregnant!
You know the fertility industrial complex has pushed us too far when we're trying to stay neck in neck w/ reality stars who can't drink yet.
— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 23, 2017
Lena has a point!
[Image via Rob Rich/Judy Eddy/WENN.]
Tags: baby blabber, kylie jenner, lena dunham, pregnancy style, pregnancy talk, pregnant, reality tv, twitter
Audrina Patridge's Divorce Drama Gets Messier As She Tries To Have Estranged Husband Corey Bohan Booted From Her House!
Danielle Bregoli (A.K.A. Cash Me Ousside Girl & Bhad Bhabie) Proves Her Star Power Is Only Growing By Dropping A New Music Video!
Shania Twain Opens Up About Feeling 'Shattered' By 'Traumatic' Divorce Amid Battle With Lyme Disease