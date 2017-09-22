All The Signs Pointing To Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

The signs were there, people!

As we wrote, Kylie Jenner is pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott's baby, and the two started telling friends earlier this month.

While this news may come as a shock to many, if you look at recent social media posts and interviews, the KUWTK star was definitely hinting at a bun in the oven!

First off, in a recent Snapchat pic, fans noticed a "baby bump" on the 20-year-old.

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Sep 22, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

Also, Miz Jenner has been filming herself from the waist up, and has only worn oversized clothing.

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Sep 22, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

While appearing on the "Kardashians 10th Anniversary Special," Ky was also shot from the waist up, and wore a baggy top. She also didn't appear in the family interviews with Megyn Kelly or E! News' Jason Kennedy.

However, according to paparazzi photos, those interviews were shot in April, and it's unlikely she would be showing at that time.

Lastly, on Thursday, the lip kit queen posted the following fan art on Instagram. Was she giving us a hint by posting a picture of herself as a child??

@vladyart 😍A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 21, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

So sneaky, Kylie!

[Image via E!.]

