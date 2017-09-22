Tyga Claims Kylie Jenner's Baby Is Really His!

KYLIE JENNER IS PREGNANT!! Perez's Reaction!
OH. MY. GOD.
P.S. Mistakenly said she was 19. She just turned 20. We like to be accurate!
Tyga the troll!
There have been lots of different reactions to the reports that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott's baby.
But this is a unique one…
Photos: All The Signs Pointing To Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!
It appears Kylie's ex-boyfriend took to Snapchat to respond publicly to the news — then immediately deleted it. Probably because it was too soon.
Thankfully The Shade Room was on the case and screen grabbed (below):
#Tyga says he's the father 😩 #SnapAndDeleteA post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 22, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT
Obviously, Tyga is joking.
We mean… right?? LOLz!
[Image via Instagram.]
Tags: baby blabber, breakups, kylie jenner, pregnant, snapchat, the shade room, travis scott, tyga
Audrina Patridge's Divorce Drama Gets Messier As She Tries To Have Estranged Husband Corey Bohan Booted From Her House!
Danielle Bregoli (A.K.A. Cash Me Ousside Girl & Bhad Bhabie) Proves Her Star Power Is Only Growing By Dropping A New Music Video!
Shania Twain Opens Up About Feeling 'Shattered' By 'Traumatic' Divorce Amid Battle With Lyme Disease