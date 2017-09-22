Tyga Claims Kylie Jenner's Baby Is Really His!

Tyga the troll!

There have been lots of different reactions to the reports that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott's baby.

But this is a unique one…

It appears Kylie's ex-boyfriend took to Snapchat to respond publicly to the news — then immediately deleted it. Probably because it was too soon.

Thankfully The Shade Room was on the case and screen grabbed (below):

#Tyga says he's the father 😩 #SnapAndDeleteA post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 22, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

Obviously, Tyga is joking.

We mean… right?? LOLz!

[Image via Instagram.]

