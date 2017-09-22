Home Videos Photos Shop
Kylie Jenner Is 'REALLY Excited' About Her 'Unexpected' Pregnancy With Travis Scott!

Multiple sources have now confirmed Kylie Jenner's pregnancy!

And an insider tells People the 20-year-old reality star and her beau Travis Scott couldn't be more "thrilled" about the "unexpected" news:

"They started telling friends a few weeks ago. The family has known for quite some time. She is REALLY excited and so is Travis! It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about. Everyone is overjoyed for her. This is the happiest she's ever been."

This is really happening, y'all.

And with Kim Kardashian's baby via surrogate reportedly being due in January and Kylie's in February, this should be an inneresting 2018!

We'll keep you posted as we learn more!

