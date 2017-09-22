More Pregnancy Evidence: Kylie Jenner Celebrates BFF's Birthday Sober — Plus, See The Baggy Shirt She Wore A Week Before The News Dropped!

Pictures don't lie??

As we reported, Kylie Jenner is said to be expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, and has already told close friends earlier this month. Still, without any public confirmation from Kylie herself, some fans just aren't buying it yet.

So let's talk evidence…

A week before news broke, the KUWTK star and BFF Harry Hudson were spotted shopping in Calabasas, and the lip kit queen was wearing a loose-fitting t-shirt.

While Miz Jenner has worn baggy clothes in the past (without being subject to pregnancy murmurs), some can see an outline of a baby bump.

ALSO… on Friday, according to her Snapchat, Kylie was at Malibu Wine Safaris celebrating her other BFF Jordyn Woods' birthday where she was seen in more oversized clothing. She was also noticeably NOT drinking.

The proof is in the pudding photos!

