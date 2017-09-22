KYLIE JENNER IS PREGNANT!! Perez's Reaction!
OH. MY. GOD.
P.S. Mistakenly said she was 19. She just turned 20. We like to be accurate!
We'll never forget where we were when we first heard Kylie Jenner was pregnant! We were RIGHT HERE! (It was just a couple hours ago, LOLz!)
But some clever fans may have actually pinpointed the moment Travis Scott found out too!
Related: Twitter Reacts To The Kylie Pregnancy News!
Twitter followers had no idea what this cryptic message was about at the time… but now some believe this is what Travis tweeted when he found out he was going to be a father:
Legit happiest day of my life.
— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) June 12, 2017
Hmm, June 12. From what we've heard, Kylie is due in February, so early June would have been around 4 weeks into the first trimester. The timelines definitely add up!
Do YOU think this is how Travis told the world??
[Image via Instagram.]
Tags: awwwww, baby blabber, kylie jenner, love line, pregnant, travis scott, twitter
Audrina Patridge's Divorce Drama Gets Messier As She Tries To Have Estranged Husband Corey Bohan Booted From Her House!
Danielle Bregoli (A.K.A. Cash Me Ousside Girl & Bhad Bhabie) Proves Her Star Power Is Only Growing By Dropping A New Music Video!
Shania Twain Opens Up About Feeling 'Shattered' By 'Traumatic' Divorce Amid Battle With Lyme Disease