Lady GaGa REALLY Wishes Madonna Would Have Told Her She Was A 'Piece Of Shit' To Her Face!

We knew this tea was coming, but it feels more dramatic now that it's arrived!!

As you surely saw, Lady GaGa teased that she'd be touching on her feud with Madonna in her Netflix documentary, GaGa: Five Foot Two. Well, the doc finally dropped on the streaming site, and the Million Reasons singer certainly addressed her Madge beef head on.

In case you forgot, back in 2012, the Like A Virgin artist laid into the 31-year-old when she called Mother Monster's music "reductive." The way Madonna handled her shady remarks clearly still upsets GaGa as she told the cameras:

"The thing with me and Madonna, for example, is that I admired her always and I still admire her no matter what she might think of me. No, I do… The only thing that really bothers me about her is that I'm Italian and from New York so, like, if I got a problem with somebody, I'm gonna tell you to your face."

Sure, sure. She continued:

"But no matter how much respect I have for her as a performer, I could never wrap my head around the fact that she wouldn't look me in the eye and tell me that I was reductive or whatever… No no no, like I saw it on fucking TV. Telling me that you think I'm a piece of shit through the media - it's like a guy passing me a note through his friend: 'My buddy thinks you're hot, here's his…' Fuck you! Where's your buddy fucking throwing up against the wall and kissing me? I just want Madonna to fucking push me up against the wall and kiss me and tell me I'm a piece of shit."

Oh, damn. Someone is RATTLED.

We're honestly shocked that GaGa still cares about Madonna's criticism, especially since they hugged it out at the 2015 Met Gala. We guess some feuds never die…

