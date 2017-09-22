Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Is Making A TV Show — About Being Dumped For A Prince!

It's totally fictional. Totally.

According to Deadline, Fox paid big bucks for a sitcom about a man whose wife leaves him for a prince — leading him to share custody of their child with the Royal freakin' Family!

The big selling point? It's from producer Trevor Engelson, to whom this actually almost happened!

See, Trevor is the ex-husband of Meghan Markle, who is in all likelihood going to marry Prince Harry!

Engelson and fellow producer Dan Farah hatched the idea when talking about Trevor's real life — and how completely cray it would be if he and Meghan had a child and he had to co-parent with Harry!

Obviously they never had kids IRL, so this is going to be a completely fictional couple… it won't technically be HIS dirty laundry. But it sounds like we'll get some real insight into what it was like to be the man before a Prince.

Modern Family exec producer Danny Zuker and New Girl producer Jake Kasdan are also on board what sounds like it's going to be a pretty darn funny show!

