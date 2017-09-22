Home Videos Photos Shop
Mel B Won't Be Charged With Intimidating One Of The Witnesses Involved In Her Domestic Violence Case!

Mel B Won't Be Charged With Intimidating One Of The Witnesses Involved In Her Domestic Violence Case!

9/22/2017

Mel B is in the clear!

Mel B has a lot of problems right now, but intimidating this witness isn't one.

As we previously reported, the Spice Girls alum was accused of sending threatening messages to rapper Siya, who was going to be testifying against her in the Stephen Belafonte domestic violence case.

Luckily for Mel, there won't be any charges against as her, according to TMZ. The Los Angeles D.A. made it clear the texts sent were "too vague," as she also didn't she make it sound like she knew Siya would be a witness in court.

The momma-of-three has still been accused of intimidating another witness, so she'll have to face that.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & Instagram.]

