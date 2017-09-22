Home Videos Photos Shop
Russian News Outlets Are PISSED At Morgan Freeman For Trying To Expose 'Former KGB Spy' Vladimir Putin!

9/22/2017 2:27 PM ET | Filed under: PolitikMorgan FreemanControversy

Russia is not happy with Morgan Freeman's latest role.

The actor is getting attacked by Russian media for starring in a Rob Reiner-produced video in which he accuses Vladimir Putin of meddling in the U.S. election.

Freeman starts out by pitching a movie script centering around a salty KGB spy that uses the chaos of the Soviet Union's collapse to launch his way into politics, and later gets revenge on the U.S. through cyber attacks and spreading false information.

It's at this point in the video where Freeman reveals he isn't describing a movie, but the real life events of "former KGB spy" Putin! He then urges POTUS to tell the nation that "during this past election, we came under attack by the Russian government."

Related: Russian Accounts Likely Bought $100,000 In Ads Around The Election!

Needless to say, the Russian media was not enthused with Freeman's attempt at whistleblowing.

Labeling him "Hysterical Freeman," news outlets brought in psychiatrists who say he has a "Messianic complex" from playing God and the President. Other anchors called the actor an overworked pothead.

The Kremlin, however, is simply shaking it off. Press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Putin was not taking the video seriously, as its claims were "groundless and of an exclusively emotional character."

Well, if The Committee to Investigate Russia can't use this story to expose the Russian President, at least it could make for one hell of a political thriller!

Ch-ch-check out the controversial video (below).

[Image via C-SPAN/YouTube.]

