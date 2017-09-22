Maya The Bee got the wrong kind of buzz this week.
After a mom spotted a crudely drawn penis in the background of a couple seconds of the children's show, there was a substantial social media backlash.
There was no denying that the peen existed, so instead both companies are getting in front of it. First Netflix pulled the entire episode; now Studio 100 has officially responded with a promise of "legal action."
In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the animation studio explains that a single artist is going to pay for his "very bad joke":
"An absolutely inappropriate image has been discovered in a four-second fly-by scene in one episode of the total of 78 episodes of the series. The origin of this image obviously results from a very bad joke from one of the 150 artists working on the production. This is indeed unacceptable to the Studio 100 Group as owner of the brand and all its partners and doesn't reflect the quality of its work and its values. Legal action has already been started."
Sounds like they already identified the perp. We wonder if Netflix used their American Vandal team to track him down…
The statement concludes:
"Studio 100 very much regrets this incident and would like to offer its sincere apologies to all ‘Maya the Bee' fans. At the same time the company is taking all suitable technical measures to remedy the situation."
Sounds like that episode will be up again sans peen. We wonder if it's like covering up a tattoo? If so, we suggest turning it into a butterfly.
See, isn't that better?
