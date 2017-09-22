We knew this tea was coming, but it feels more dramatic now that it's arrived!!

As you surely saw, Lady GaGa teased that she'd be touching on her feud with Madonna in her Netflix documentary, GaGa: Five Foot Two. Well, the doc finally dropped on the streaming site, and the Million Reasons singer certainly addressed her Madge beef head on.

In case you forgot, back in 2012, the Like A Virgin artist laid into the 31-year-old when she called Mother Monster's music "reductive." The way Madonna handled her shady remarks clearly still upsets GaGa as she told the cameras:

