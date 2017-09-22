Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Chrissy Teigen Audrina Ryan Phillippe Taylor PerezTV
Home >> Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, Funny, Viral: News, Shawn Mendes, Shade >> Nicki Minaj, Allow Us To Introduce You To Shawn Mendes

Nicki Minaj, Allow Us To Introduce You To Shawn Mendes

9/22/2017 11:39 AM ET | Filed under: Justin BieberNicki MinajFunnyViral: NewsShawn MendesShade

Nicki Minaj

Poor Shawny.

Just when we were getting over Justin Bieber's "Who's Shawn Mendes?" flub, it happens again. But this time Nicki Minaj is the culprit!

Earlier this week, the rapper tweeted-then-deleted receipts of a DM she received where a fan said they wished the 19-year-old singer would hold them like he was holding a pictured "dog" (which was actually a cat). Stay with us here.

Related: Plus-Size Blogger Claps Back At Meme Using Her Image For Degradation

Nicki posted the screenshots with the caption:

"Someone's in my dm's saying they wish this man (who's holding a cat) would hold them like he's holding this dog. i-I'm so confused."

Ch-ch-check out the conversation (below)!

Nicki Minaj

Now, the cat-dog confusion is hilarious on its own — but what really got people talking was that Nicki seemingly has no idea who the Treat You Better artist is, as she referred to him as "this man."

no title

She has since seen the error in her ways and removed the blasphemy from her page.

The good news here is that Nicki has officially introduced Shawn to the world as a "man." Congrats, bb!

[Image via Twitter/Apega/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
A Definitive List Of Every Woman Linked To Justin Bieber!
MTV VMAs 2017: The Best Dressed List
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Best Performance Looks!
View Pics »
« Previous story
BiP's Corinne Olympios & DeMario Jackson Put Their Messy History Behind Them For A Night Out On The Town!
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Bill Clinton-James Patterson 'President' Adaptation Lands at Series Order at Showtime
See All Comments