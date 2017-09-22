Ian Somerhalder Reveals He Made The Move To Start A Family With Nikki Reed — He Surprised Her By Throwing Out Her Birth Control Pills!

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder have a crazy story about how they decided to start making babies!

Or well, how Ian decided!

The Vampire Diaries actor explained he flushed all her birth control pills down the toilet while they were on vacation in Barcelona. According to him, they talked about having kids, telling Dr. Berlin on his Informed Pregnancy podcast:

"We decided that we wanted to have children together, and it was just time. But unbeknownst to poor Nikki, she didn't realize that I was going to go in her purse and take out her birth control. By the way, it was the beginning of the pack, so I had to pop all those suckers out."

Ian even has a six-minute video of him flushing the pills down the toilet as Nikki was "freaking out," with the actor saying:

"Actually, now thinking about it, I guess I kind of decided [to start a family]."

Uhhh yeah dude, JFC.

And this just adds to how Reed describes her husband as being a little "presumptuous," like when they were hanging out for the second time. The 29-year-old actress recalled how he told his friends he was going to marry her:

"He said to his friends 'Guys, I'm getting married.' Mind you, I don't have any idea this is going on… So they're like, 'What?'"

And not much later, Ian was also the one talking about starting a family, asking how many kids they would want together!

Just this August, they welcomed their daughter Bodhi in the hospital, though the Twilight actress admitted:

"The birth that I always wanted was a home birth with no lights, no one talking, no intervention of any kind. I wanted to be peaceful, quiet, alone."

Awww. Even in her Fit Pregnancy interview last month, she explained about their 30 days of silence following their kiddo's arrival:

"We're doing one month of silence. Just the three of us, no visitors, and we're turning off our phones too, so there's no expectation for us to communicate. Otherwise, every five minutes it would be, 'How are you feeling? Can we have a picture?' You don't get those first 30 days back, and we want to be fully present."

We hope they had a beautiful month of silence!

