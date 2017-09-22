Listen To This: What Makes You Beautiful!

Fine! We surrender!!

There are a lot of boy bands trying to make it now. A lot! And…

This is one of the few we like!

PRETTYMUCH's song Would You Mind reminds of the Motophilly sound of the '90s!

AND they actually move some and are dynamic performers! You know who we are shading!

It also helps that all band members are cute and diverse!

Check out the song and video above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from PRETTYMUCH!

