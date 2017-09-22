Priscilla Presley Left Elvis Over 'A Lot Of Infidelity' — And She's Ready To Spill EVERYTHING!

She was the King's wife. But she wasn't always his queen.

Priscilla Presley is tired of hearing other versions of her own story, so she's opening up about her rocky marriage to Elvis Presley in a new speaking tour.

Elvis And Me: An Evening With Priscilla Presley is doing its initial run in Australia — four dates in Sydney, Melbourne, Gold Coast, and Perth — so that was her first publicity stop.

Already we can tell this is going to be a more frank, candid Priscilla as the 72-year-old explained to WSFM's Jonesy And Amanda:

"I'm at a time in my life where I feel a lot more comfortable with people… I'm asked so many questions all the time. There's a lot of books that I have been glancing through that are just so altered and the truth is just not there… I don't want to leave this world in the hands of other people writing my story."

One thing we know she'll open up about? Why she left Elvis in 1973 after just six years!

She spelled it out simply:

"There's a lot of temptation, a lot of infidelity and I just couldn't live it any longer, I wasn't willing to share my man."

Now should she! She continued:

"It was just a very difficult lifestyle, rock n' roll is not glamorous."

We cannot wait to hear all about what Elvis was really like straight from Priscilla's lips!

Would YOU go see this tour??

