Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Chrissy Teigen Audrina Ryan Phillippe Taylor PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Injury, Safety >> Riverdale Star K.J. Apa's Late Night Car Crash Sparks On-Set Investigation From Screen Actor's Guild!

Riverdale Star K.J. Apa's Late Night Car Crash Sparks On-Set Investigation From Screen Actor's Guild!

9/22/2017 10:17 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsInjurySafety

no title

There's about to be a real life investigation on the set of Riverdale.

Last week, series star K.J. Apa crashed his car after falling asleep at the wheel while driving back from set following a long day of shooting.

Though the Aussie actor only suffered a minor injury, the accident sparked outrage among the cast and crew over the poor safety protections during production.

Related: Cop Says No Evidence Of Choke Hold Against Cardi B

Now, other parties are getting involved. Hollywood union SAG-AFTRA is dispatching a team to Vancouver, Canada to investigate working conditions for performers on the set of The CW series.

The guild said it was "deeply concerned" about the safety of the actors after Apa's car accident. A spokesperson for the union told TheWrap:

"This is an extremely troubling situation and we are deeply concerned about the safety of performers on the Riverdale set. We are sending a team to Vancouver to review the circumstances surrounding safety issues affecting performers on this production. We have no further comment at this time."

As we reported, cast members are responsible for transportation to and from set — but this incident has prompted the actors to seek out transportation back from late night shoots, such as the 45-minute commute Apa crashed on following a 14-hour work day.

Warner Bros. TV was quick to respond to the controversy, pointing out that the actors are repeatedly told they can call a taxi, driver, or hotel room on the studio's dime — per the union's rules — should they feel too tired to drive themselves.

We'll see if anything comes from SAG's investigation. As for Archie himself, he has since returned to work on the second season of the hit show.

[Image via The CW.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
Flavor Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
10 Sexy Teen Wolf Moments In Honor Of The Final Season Premiere!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Kathy Griffin Hits Back At Verbally Aggressive Neighbor By Filing For A Restraining Order!
Next story »
Ian Somerhalder Reveals He Made The Move To Start A Family With Nikki Reed — He Surprised Her By Throwing Out Her Birth Control Pills!
See All Comments