Riverdale Star K.J. Apa's Late Night Car Crash Sparks On-Set Investigation From Screen Actor's Guild!

There's about to be a real life investigation on the set of Riverdale.

Last week, series star K.J. Apa crashed his car after falling asleep at the wheel while driving back from set following a long day of shooting.

Though the Aussie actor only suffered a minor injury, the accident sparked outrage among the cast and crew over the poor safety protections during production.

Now, other parties are getting involved. Hollywood union SAG-AFTRA is dispatching a team to Vancouver, Canada to investigate working conditions for performers on the set of The CW series.

The guild said it was "deeply concerned" about the safety of the actors after Apa's car accident. A spokesperson for the union told TheWrap:

"This is an extremely troubling situation and we are deeply concerned about the safety of performers on the Riverdale set. We are sending a team to Vancouver to review the circumstances surrounding safety issues affecting performers on this production. We have no further comment at this time."

As we reported, cast members are responsible for transportation to and from set — but this incident has prompted the actors to seek out transportation back from late night shoots, such as the 45-minute commute Apa crashed on following a 14-hour work day.

Warner Bros. TV was quick to respond to the controversy, pointing out that the actors are repeatedly told they can call a taxi, driver, or hotel room on the studio's dime — per the union's rules — should they feel too tired to drive themselves.

We'll see if anything comes from SAG's investigation. As for Archie himself, he has since returned to work on the second season of the hit show.

