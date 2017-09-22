Serena Williams' Newborn Alexis Olympia Is All Of Us Leaving Work On A Friday!

Home Videos Photos Shop
9/22/2017 5:13 PM ET | Filed under: Baby BlabberSerena WilliamsCute!Cute KidzPerezcious Parenting

Serena Williams

TGIF!

New momma Serena Williams was clearly overdue for a snooze while her daughter Alexis Olympia was ready to GO! How adorable!

Related: Serena Thanks Her Mom For Teaching Her The 'Power Of A Black Woman'

The snuggly photo shared to the baby's account was captioned:

"Mama never sleeps. When she does, I go on adventures with daddy. 'Come on!'"

We mean. How precious!

[Image via Instagram.]

