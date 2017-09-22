Shania Twain Opens Up About Feeling 'Shattered' By 'Traumatic' Divorce Amid Battle With Lyme Disease

Shania Twain is back in the spotlight with new music and more interviews!

While we've already heard her admit she wasn't impressed by Brad Pitt's nude pics, the sparkling country singer is getting more serious in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia.

Discussing her battle with Lyme disease, the 52-year-old explained suffering from a particularly traumatic symptom for a singer — dysphonia, AKA a hoarse voice:

"I never thought I would sing again."

And her divorce from Robert Lange at the time didn't help matters. She opened up:

"I was shattered. How many more traumatic moments can I take? I wasn't just broken, I was shattered."

The interview will air Sunday, but the teaser reveals some surprising tidbits like her thoughts on him cheating, and even an appearance from John Travolta! Watch it (below):

8.30 SUNDAY | One-on-one with the Queen of country pop, @ShaniaTwain. The debilitating illness, shocking betrayal, & incredible comeback. pic.twitter.com/hZKvZhBgil

— 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) September 21, 2017



[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: breakups, divorce, health, john travolta, lyme disease, music minute, robert lange, shania twain