Right Said Fred Brings You The Taylor Swift LWYMMD/I'm Too Sexy Mashup You Never Knew You Needed!

9/22/2017 12:58 AM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteTaylor SwiftNostalgia

Taylor Swift's love for Right Said Fred is far from one-sided!

After sampling their megahit I'm Too Sexy on Look What You Made Me Do, and even listing them as writers on the track, they've returned the favor with a new mashup video!

Two of the band's three members, Richard Fairbrass and Fred Fairbrass, sing along to T. Swift's vocals, so it's definitely worth checking out!

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

