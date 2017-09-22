Right Said Fred Brings You The Taylor Swift LWYMMD/I'm Too Sexy Mashup You Never Knew You Needed!

Taylor Swift's love for Right Said Fred is far from one-sided!

After sampling their megahit I'm Too Sexy on Look What You Made Me Do, and even listing them as writers on the track, they've returned the favor with a new mashup video!

Two of the band's three members, Richard Fairbrass and Fred Fairbrass, sing along to T. Swift's vocals, so it's definitely worth checking out!

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

[Image via YouTube.]

