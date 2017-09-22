Home Videos Photos Shop
Woman Who Lost 350 Pounds Faces Her Worst Fear Of Being Body Shamed While On Vacation — And It Actually Helped Her!

9/22/2017 2:17 AM ET | Filed under: FitnessHealthBodyInstagramViral: News

After losing 350 lbs, Jacqueline Adan has triumphed over her issues with food, exercise, and diet — but body image was something she was still struggling with.

That was until the 30-year-old decided to face her fears and wear a bathing suit for the first time on vacation in Mexico!

The San Francisco resident, who has documented her incredible weight loss journey, took to Instagram this week to share the story of baring her body in public for the first time ever.

Adan was admittedly nervous AF at the idea of showing off some skin, and had to give herself a final pep talk. She explained to People:

"For a brief moment, I thought to myself, ‘I can't do this. I can't take this cover-up off.' …It took a lot for me to actually tell myself, ‘It's OK, you are beautiful just the way you are.' "

But right after she disrobed, her worst fears came true: a couple nearby started pointing and laughing at her loose skin, and it was mortifying! She recalled:

"I did not know if I was going to cry or put my cover-up back on and not go swimming. For a moment I froze. I could not believe how someone could judge me and make fun of me. They had no idea who I was, what I had been through or what I was currently going through."

In the past, Adan says she would have allowed the remarks to ruin her vacation and "probably would not have gone to the beach or pool again."

But after working her ass off — literally! — for the past three years, Adan realized she had every right to strut in the water like it was nobody's business. She continued:

"That's when it hit me … they have no idea about my weight loss, so why am I going to let their opinions affect me? How I feel about myself is what matters. And so that's exactly why I smiled at them and jumped into the pool!"

AH-Mazing! Read her post (below) to get the full story!

When we were on vacation in Mexico a few weeks ago, it was the first time I had worn a bathing suit in a long time, and it had been even longer since I wore a bathing suit without a cover up. I was nervous to take my cover up off and to walk into the pool or walk on the beach. I still felt like that same 500 pound girl…then it happened. A couple sitting by the pool started laughing and pointing at me and making fun of me as soon as I took my cover up off. So what did I do? I took a deep breath, smiled and walked into the pool. That was a huge moment for me. I had changed. I was not the same girl anymore. Yes I still have a lot of loose skin, I may still feel insecure at times, and yes I may still get made fun of. To be honest, yes it bothered me. But I was not going to let people like that affect me anymore! I am not going to let what other people think of me stop me from living my life. They do not know me. They do not know how I have worked my ass off to lose 350 pounds. They do not know how I am recovering from major surgeries. They have no right to sit and point and laugh at me. That's why I smiled. It does not matter what others say or if they try to doubt you or try to bring you down. What matters is how you react to it. How you feel about yourself. Loving yourself just the way you are is hard. Others might not like that. That's ok. I hope you love yourself. Love your body. I hope you keep doing you and just keep smiling! . . . . . #jacquelineadan #jacquelinesjourney #effyourbeautystandards #selfloveclub #selflove #lovemybody #lovemyshape #loveyourself #teamself #extremeweightloss #weightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #weightlossmotivation #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #wlstories #onaquest #bodybuildingcom #bodypositive #bodyconfidence #bodyposi #transformationfitnation #motivationmonday #mondaymotivation #fitfam #fitspo #bodytransformation #igtransformations #transformationjourneyA post shared by Jacqueline⬇️300lbDiet&Exercise (@jacquelineadan44) on Sep 18, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

[Image via Jacqueline Adan/Instagram.]

