Woman Who Lost 350 Pounds Faces Her Worst Fear Of Being Body Shamed While On Vacation — And It Actually Helped Her!

After losing 350 lbs, Jacqueline Adan has triumphed over her issues with food, exercise, and diet — but body image was something she was still struggling with.

That was until the 30-year-old decided to face her fears and wear a bathing suit for the first time on vacation in Mexico!

The San Francisco resident, who has documented her incredible weight loss journey, took to Instagram this week to share the story of baring her body in public for the first time ever.

Adan was admittedly nervous AF at the idea of showing off some skin, and had to give herself a final pep talk. She explained to People:

"For a brief moment, I thought to myself, ‘I can't do this. I can't take this cover-up off.' …It took a lot for me to actually tell myself, ‘It's OK, you are beautiful just the way you are.' "

But right after she disrobed, her worst fears came true: a couple nearby started pointing and laughing at her loose skin, and it was mortifying! She recalled:

"I did not know if I was going to cry or put my cover-up back on and not go swimming. For a moment I froze. I could not believe how someone could judge me and make fun of me. They had no idea who I was, what I had been through or what I was currently going through."

In the past, Adan says she would have allowed the remarks to ruin her vacation and "probably would not have gone to the beach or pool again."

But after working her ass off — literally! — for the past three years, Adan realized she had every right to strut in the water like it was nobody's business. She continued:

"That's when it hit me … they have no idea about my weight loss, so why am I going to let their opinions affect me? How I feel about myself is what matters. And so that's exactly why I smiled at them and jumped into the pool!"

