Audrina Patridge Moves Away From Corey Bohan As Their Nasty Divorce Continues To Play Out

Moving back in with her parents!!

Audrina Patridge has had enough of Corey Bohan, and her soon-to-be ex-husband will likely never again be around her for much more than courtroom days and child custody visitations, because she's now officially moving out!

Paparazzi pics this weekend captured Audrina moving a bunch of her stuff out from the couple's Irvine, California home and unloading it all into a car bound for her mother and father's place, also in Orange County.

The stuff contained a ton of suitcases for her, and a bunch of baby supplies for Kirra Max, her 15-month-old daughter — so you could assume it's a sign that Audrina is set to hunker down with her parents for quite a while. If you didn't think this was real yet, get used to it: Audrina is DONE.

Now that she's got a restraining order against Bohan — and the divorce is well on the way to go through the courts — it looks like that'll be all she wrote on this relationship.

From Audrina's perspective, it sure seems like it came in the knick of time.

Scary!!!

