Soul Singer Charles Bradley Dead At 68

9/23/2017 5:59 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteR.I.P.HealthNostalgia

Such sad news from the world of soul music.

Legendary singer Charles Bradley has died, according to a statement from his spokesperson. He had been battling a second bout of cancer; the legendary musician was 68 years old.

The spokesperson informed media today that Bradley, who had long drawn comparisons to James Brown for his excitable and magnetic persona on stage, had been suffering the second bout with liver cancer less than a year after he had fought stomach cancer.

The statement confirming Bradley's death read:

"Thank you for your prayers during this difficult time. Mr. Bradley was truly grateful for all the love he's received from his fans and we hope his message of love is remembered and carried on."

So, so sad.

Bradley initially had 37 tour dates scheduled from now through the end of the year, but with the return of cancer, he'd been forced to stop performing to fight it.

Unfortunately now, it appears he lost his battle.

R.I.P. to a legend — our condolences to Charles Bradley's friends, family, and loved ones.

[Image via Alex Huggan/WENN.]

