Chrissy Teigen Has A Very Straightforward Reason For Why She Will Never Divorce John Legend!

One thing you always must credit to Chrissy Teigen: she's refreshingly honest!

There's no question she and John Legend were made for each other, but in a new interview with Us Weekly out today, the supermodel details some reasons why the couple works — and it's not entirely what you think!!

The 31-year-old author of Cravings revealed that she got "very, very lucky" by marrying the 38-year-old Grammy winner, but it isn't so simple as first glance.

In fact, what's her main reason for always wanting to stay with John rather than split down the line if problems ever come up? It's really simple (below):

"I told him the number one reason we are not getting divorced is because I refuse to see another woman with my baby."

LOLz!!!

Obviously, Chrissy was being a little tongue-in-cheek about that — and she has some real reasons for why she loves John that go far beyond that sarcastic one (below):

"I try to deprecate him because he's so perfect. I got very, very lucky. I don't know who else could put up with all the s–t we are constantly dealing with. Kids, friends and work are hard, but John is the easiest part of everything."

Awww!!!

So adorable!

We couldn't be happier that these two are happy together — they make an incredible and inspiring power couple! So cute!!!

[Image via Chrissy Teigen/Instagram.]

