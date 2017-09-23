Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Twitter Audrina Ryan Phillippe Taylor PerezTV
Home >> Personally Perez, Politik, PerezTV, The PHP: Perez Hilton Podcast >> I Love Conservatives…. Who Are Smart!

I Love Conservatives…. Who Are Smart!

9/23/2017 10:18 AM ET | Filed under: Personally PerezPolitikPerezTVThe PHP: Perez Hilton Podcast

Love to Meghan McCain and Shepard Smith!

This and more on The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, or directly at PerezPodcast.com!

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

8 Things Trump Supporters Don't Know!
Celebs Who've Dipped Their Toes In Politics
Everyone President Donald Trump Has Fired, Forced Out, Or Thrown Under The Bus!
Things Donald Trump Has Said About Women
Celebs Who've Taken Their Donald Trump Hate To Very Violent Places!
5 Times The Trump Administration Was Scarier Than House Of Cards!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Donald Trump Proves — Again — That He Truly Is A World-Class Asshole
Next story »
Listen To This: The Rhythm On This Beating Heart!
See All Comments