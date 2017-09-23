Listen To This: The Rhythm On This Beating Heart!

Why can't American girls give us what we want???

Norwegian artist Dagny is giving us pop with sweetness yet cool edge. AND she dances!

She reminds us a bit of Kristen Bell - if she were a young and hip musician!

Check out her feel-good single and accompanying cheery music video for Wearing Nothing above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Dagny!

