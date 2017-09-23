Here It Comes — Kylie Jenner's Family Thinks She Is 'Too Naive' And 'Too Young' To Have A Baby

Well this isn't good.

Kylie Jenner is apparently over the moon about allegedly being pregnant with her first child, but her family is now sharing some decidedly different viewpoints about the pregnancy and whether Kylie is ready to have a kid.

An insider speaking to People on Saturday afternoon revealed some serious family concerns over the kid, and it all came to a head with this quote from the source who apparently knows the family's opinions on this pregnancy with boyfriend Travis Scott (below):

"Kylie is very naive. Spending time with other people's kids is obviously completely different than being a mom 24/7. Kylie of course has no idea about all the hard work and sleepless nights … They still think Kylie is too young to have a baby."

And apparently, according to this source, Kylie didn't just get excited about the baby now — even when things were good with her ex Tyga, Kylie was keen on getting pregnant:

"With Tyga, whenever things were good, Kylie said she wanted a baby. Between spending lots of time with her nieces and nephews, and being around Tyga's son [4-year-old King Cairo], she claimed she was ready. Her family would beg her to protect herself. They were very concerned."

Whoa!!!

And Kris Jenner — who sort of insinuated earlier today that this pregnancy may be just a rumor — was apparently "shocked" by the news when it got dropped on her in a private moment (below):

"It definitely took some getting used to, but Kylie has always been very headstrong, she's always wanted to do her own thing despite what Kris says. Of course Kris just wants the best for her daughter and loves and supports her no matter what."

Pretty crazy!!!

It sounds like Kylie has some serious growing up to do, regardless of the baby or what her family may have wanted.

What do U think, Perezcious readers?!

Let us know your opinions in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN.]

