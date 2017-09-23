Wait! Kris Jenner Hints Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Is Just A Rumor: 'Something Happens Every Single Day'

Skeptics and conspiracy theorists, start your engines!!

Kris Jenner is in Milan right now alongside Kendall Jenner, but she has just spoken on the record about the Kylie Jenner pregnancy news — and Kris' reaction is… interesting??

The Cut caught up with the KUWTK matriarch on Saturday morning to talk about all that's swirling around this pregnancy, and Kris would NOT commit to confirming anything, instead saying:

"I just woke up this morning. She's not confirmed anything. I think it's kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that's just happening."

Oh wow! Playing it close to the vest then, aren't you Kris??

She continued on, too, claiming she had no idea the pregnancy news (or rumor?) was coming (below):

"Something happens every single day. You never know what is going to break at any moment."

Hmmm…

Kris out here stirring up drama and uncertainty to drum up conversation, or is Kylie really NOT pregnant?

We'll find out soon enough, but what do U think, Perezcious readers?!

Let us know in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

