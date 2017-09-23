Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Twitter Kevin Hart Taylor The Donald PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Baby Blabber, Wacky, Tacky & True, Busted!, Business Blitz, Kris Jenner, Pregnant, Baby Bump Watch, Pregnancy Talk, Reality TV, Baby Momma Drama, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Controversy, Pregnancy Style, KUWTK >> Wait! Kris Jenner Hints Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Is Just A Rumor: 'Something Happens Every Single Day'

Wait! Kris Jenner Hints Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Is Just A Rumor: 'Something Happens Every Single Day'

9/23/2017 3:59 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsBaby BlabberWacky, Tacky & TrueBusted!Business BlitzKris JennerPregnantBaby Bump WatchPregnancy TalkReality TVBaby Momma DramaKylie JennerKendall JennerControversyPregnancy StyleKUWTK

no title

Skeptics and conspiracy theorists, start your engines!!

Kris Jenner is in Milan right now alongside Kendall Jenner, but she has just spoken on the record about the Kylie Jenner pregnancy news — and Kris' reaction is… interesting??

Related: Travis Scott Parties Away His Pregnancy Celebration!

The Cut caught up with the KUWTK matriarch on Saturday morning to talk about all that's swirling around this pregnancy, and Kris would NOT commit to confirming anything, instead saying:

"I just woke up this morning. She's not confirmed anything. I think it's kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that's just happening."

Oh wow! Playing it close to the vest then, aren't you Kris??

She continued on, too, claiming she had no idea the pregnancy news (or rumor?) was coming (below):

"Something happens every single day. You never know what is going to break at any moment."

Hmmm…

Related: Twitter Reacts To Kylie's Big Pregnancy News!

Kris out here stirring up drama and uncertainty to drum up conversation, or is Kylie really NOT pregnant?

We'll find out soon enough, but what do U think, Perezcious readers?!

Let us know in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Piers Morgan's Shittiest Criticisms!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Audrina Patridge Moves Away From Corey Bohan As Their Nasty Divorce Continues To Play Out
Next story »
It's Not Just LeBron James — SO MANY Sports Stars Are Making Donald Trump Look Like A Fool!
See All Comments