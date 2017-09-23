Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Twitter Kevin Hart Taylor The Donald PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Baby Blabber, Wacky, Tacky & True, Party Poppin', Alcohol, Pregnant, Baby Bump Watch, Pregnancy Talk, Reality TV, Kylie Jenner, Scott Disick, Viral: News, Pregnancy Style, KUWTK >> Travis Scott Celebrates Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy News By… Partying With Scott Disick?! Here We Go…

Travis Scott Celebrates Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy News By… Partying With Scott Disick?! Here We Go…

9/23/2017 12:11 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsBaby BlabberWacky, Tacky & TrueParty Poppin'AlcoholPregnantBaby Bump WatchPregnancy TalkReality TVKylie JennerScott DisickViral: NewsPregnancy StyleKUWTK

no title

Gotta love how this one is starting out…

As we reported yesterday, Kylie Jenner is pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott's baby — but while Kylie is laying low and is reportedly 'thrilled' about the pregnancy, Travis is celebrating in his own, um, unique way!

Related: Twitter Reacts To Kylie's Big Pregnancy News!

Last night at the LIV nightclub in Miami, Travis Scott went and did his thing along with some very public support from Scott Disick!!

Yes, you read that right: Travis and The Lord partied late into the night together in Miami while Kylie hung back at home, pregnant and calm!!

We'll give Travis the benefit of the doubt here — who doesn't want to celebrate a little bit when they find out they're having a kid?! Totally understandable!! — but to link up with Scott Disick so quick considering The Lord's long-standing lack of, um, actually being a father????

Maybe not the best start to this whole pregnancy thing.

Guess we'll see!!!

At least it's more productive than mindlessly trolling Kylie, right?!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
Celebs Who Do ANAL!!!
Flavor Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
View Pics »
« Previous story
Authorities Seize New 'Treasure Trove' Of Evidence In Search For Culprits Of Alleged Kevin Hart Extortion
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Meet Frida, the valiant Lab who's saved a dozen lives in Mexico
See All Comments