Travis Scott Celebrates Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy News By… Partying With Scott Disick?! Here We Go…

As we reported yesterday, Kylie Jenner is pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott's baby — but while Kylie is laying low and is reportedly 'thrilled' about the pregnancy, Travis is celebrating in his own, um, unique way!

Last night at the LIV nightclub in Miami, Travis Scott went and did his thing along with some very public support from Scott Disick!!

Yes, you read that right: Travis and The Lord partied late into the night together in Miami while Kylie hung back at home, pregnant and calm!!

We'll give Travis the benefit of the doubt here — who doesn't want to celebrate a little bit when they find out they're having a kid?! Totally understandable!! — but to link up with Scott Disick so quick considering The Lord's long-standing lack of, um, actually being a father????

Maybe not the best start to this whole pregnancy thing.

Guess we'll see!!!

At least it's more productive than mindlessly trolling Kylie, right?!

