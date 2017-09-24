Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kylie Jenner Teen Mom The Donald Taylor PerezTV
Home >> TV News, MTV, Legal Matters, Love Line, Audrina Patridge, Business Blitz, Family, Perezcious Parenting, Reality TV, Instagram, Breakups >> Audrina Patridge Meets Estranged Husband Corey Bohan To Drop Off Daughter During Divorce Drama

Audrina Patridge Meets Estranged Husband Corey Bohan To Drop Off Daughter During Divorce Drama

9/24/2017 8:10 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsMTVLegal MattersLove LineAudrina PatridgeBusiness BlitzFamilyPerezcious ParentingReality TVInstagramBreakups

no title

No doubt a tough morning for Audrina Patridge

The Hills alum met up face-to-face with soon-to-be-ex-husband Corey Bohan in Orange County to drop off their 1-year-old daughter for a visit with dad, just days after filing for divorce and claiming some very serious allegations of domestic abuse.

Related: Corey Bohan Is Now Under Criminal Investigation!

The reality TV star showed up to a neutral, public location in The O.C. a few minutes after Corey did, bringing with her one year old Kirra so the little girl could spend the day with dad.

A friend also accompanied Audrina, and things went off without a hitch.

Interesting that the pair would get so close, considering how serious Audrina's allegations against Corey are, but it's a good sign for Kirra if nothing else that they'll be able to be civil as this process plays out!

Related: Audrina's Ex Had THIS To Say About Her Divorce!

And this all comes, of course, just a day after Patridge spoke out for the first time amid all this breakup news… she posted to her Instagram account with a special message and a very cute video on Saturday afternoon (below):

Awww… as tough as this time may be, that is a very cute video!

Let's just hope things continue to stay civil for the sake of Kirra!

Good thoughts!!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!
Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
Emmy Awards 2017: The Hottest Couples On The Red Carpet!
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
Fergie & Josh Duhamel: Through The Years
Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Trump Issues New Travel Ban Affecting 8 Countries
See All Comments