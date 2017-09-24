Audrina Patridge Meets Estranged Husband Corey Bohan To Drop Off Daughter During Divorce Drama

No doubt a tough morning for Audrina Patridge…

The Hills alum met up face-to-face with soon-to-be-ex-husband Corey Bohan in Orange County to drop off their 1-year-old daughter for a visit with dad, just days after filing for divorce and claiming some very serious allegations of domestic abuse.

Related: Corey Bohan Is Now Under Criminal Investigation!

The reality TV star showed up to a neutral, public location in The O.C. a few minutes after Corey did, bringing with her one year old Kirra so the little girl could spend the day with dad.

A friend also accompanied Audrina, and things went off without a hitch.

Interesting that the pair would get so close, considering how serious Audrina's allegations against Corey are, but it's a good sign for Kirra if nothing else that they'll be able to be civil as this process plays out!

Related: Audrina's Ex Had THIS To Say About Her Divorce!

And this all comes, of course, just a day after Patridge spoke out for the first time amid all this breakup news… she posted to her Instagram account with a special message and a very cute video on Saturday afternoon (below):

Light of my life ✨ This little beauty lights up the room wherever she is!…. I appreciate all your thoughts & messages, this is a difficult time but we are doing ok 💕xoxo (Kirra loves this little dress my grandma made it for my aunt 50+ years ago and it's still in perfect condition & cute as ever)A post shared by Audrina Patridge (@audrinapatridge) on Sep 23, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

Awww… as tough as this time may be, that is a very cute video!

Let's just hope things continue to stay civil for the sake of Kirra!

Good thoughts!!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: audrina patridge, breakups, business blitz, corey bohan, divorce, family, instagram, kirra, legal matters, love line, mtv, perezcious parenting, reality tv, tv news