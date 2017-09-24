Home Videos Photos Shop
Reports: Multiple People Shot At A Tennessee Church

Reports: Multiple People Shot At A Tennessee Church

9/24/2017 1:07 PM ET

According to reports from Fox News and others, multiple people were reportedly shot at a Tennessee church on Sunday afternoon.

Not much is known at this time, but the shooting apparently occurred at Burnette Chapel Church in Antioch, Tennessee just after noon on Sunday, according to police.

Nashville police told the media that at least one person was taken into custody on Sunday in relation to the shooting.

We don't yet know how many people were shot, though. We'll provide updates as they become available.

