Jason Derulo Is The Latest Celeb Burglary Victim — Home Robbed Of $300,000 In Cash And Jewelry

Jason Derulo becomes the latest celeb to be victimized in a series of home burglaries around Los Angeles, after losing more than $300,000 in cash and jewelry from his home recently, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources are saying that a member of the singer's team went to his home on Friday afternoon and immediately noticed something "was amiss."

It looked like some unknown person(s) either brook a door or a window, at which point they made a beeline for one specific room to make the hit and take the cash and jewelry — almost as if they knew exactly what they were doing.

By the time the member of Derulo's team showed up on Friday, the thief (or thieves) were long gone.

Jason was apparently out of town at the time, and the LAPD has been waiting for him to get home so he can help ID the missing items and assist in the investigation.

A LOT of celebs have been burglarized this year, and now Jason Derulo becomes the latest one — certainly a scary, unsettling trend that we hope ends very quickly.

