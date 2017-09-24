Newly Pregnant Kylie Jenner Opts For The Loose-Fit Look In Las Vegas With Travis Scott!

We see you, Kylie Jenner!!

The newly-pregnant momma-to-be showed up in Las Vegas last night, laying low as boyfriend Travis Scott performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Sin City over the weekend.

Related: Kylie's Family Thinks She's 'Too Naive' To Have A Baby…

The KUWTK star was spotted walking with Travis last night, as you can see (above), and she chose to wear loose-fitting clothing… not a bad idea considering what'll be coming over the next few months!

And as you can see from this French Montana video on Instagram last night (below), Kylie was clearly supportive of Travis and in attendance for the show on The Strip:

Well then!!

Looks like these two are committed for the long haul of this thing, so the rest of us should buckle up…

In a few months' time, another member of the KarJenner clan will be among us!

[Image via BACKGRID.]

Tags: family, french montana, iheartradio music festival, kylie jenner, las vegas, music minute, news, perezcious parenting, pregnancy fashion, pregnancy style, pregnancy talk, pregnant, sin city, travis scott