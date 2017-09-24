Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kylie Jenner Teen Mom The Donald Taylor PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Music Minute, American Idol, Ryan Seacrest, Keith Urban, Katy Perry, Business Blitz, Reality TV, Charlie Puth >> Luke Bryan Likely To Take The Second American Idol Judge Seat… But No Deal Has Been Signed YET!

Luke Bryan Likely To Take The Second American Idol Judge Seat… But No Deal Has Been Signed YET!

9/24/2017 4:22 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsMusic MinuteAmerican IdolRyan SeacrestKeith UrbanKaty PerryBusiness BlitzReality TVCharlie Puth

no title

The deal is not officially done yet, but it's as close as can be: Luke Bryan is almost a sure-thing to be the second judge on the upcoming re-boot of American Idol!!

The country singer hasn't signed his contract yet, and so entertainment sources don't want to come forward and confirm anything, but according to TMZ the deal is as close as it can be, and the star should sign in the coming days.

Related: Is Katy Perry Planning On Being The Next Simon Cowell??

According to reports, even tough the details of the contract and his payment/perks haven't come out yet, Luke apparently liked the deal enough to indicate he's set to join up.

But even though sources are firm that the deal is nearly done… nothing is done until it's DONE, you know?!

We'll have to see what comes next.

For now, we can report that Lionel Richie is apparently no longer in the running to join the show, and other artists like Charlie Puth and Keith Urban are unlikely to join in that third chair — in part because Katy Perry is commanding SO much money ($25 million) to be the first judge that the show just doesn't have much room to pay talent beyond her.

Video: You Have To See Katy Perry's Japanese Fabric Softener Ads!

Luke must have liked what he saw, though, because he's all but signed up.

Expect an official announcement in the coming days!!!

[Image via Johnny Louis/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
Emmy Awards 2017: The Best Dressed List
Emmy Awards 2017: The Hottest Couples On The Red Carpet!
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
Emmy Awards 2017: All The Red Carpet Pics!
Hollywood's Most Romantic Real Life Love Stories!
View Pics »
« Previous story
JAY-Z Calls Out Donald Trump: 'I'm Not Fearful… We've Been Through So Much More Than This Guy'
Next story »
Newly Pregnant Kylie Jenner Opts For The Loose-Fit Look In Las Vegas With Travis Scott!
See All Comments