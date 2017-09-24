Well this isn't good.

Kylie Jenner is apparently over the moon about allegedly being pregnant with her first child, but her family is now sharing some decidedly different viewpoints about the pregnancy and whether Kylie is ready to have a kid.

Related: Travis Scott Parties Away For His Pregnancy Celebration!

An insider speaking to People on Saturday afternoon revealed some serious family concerns over the kid, and it all came to a head with this quote from the source who apparently knows the family's opinions on this pregnancy with boyfriend Travis Scott (below):

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN.]