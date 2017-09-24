Home Videos Photos Shop
Teen Mom 2 Star Jenelle Evans Is Married! Here Are All The Details On Her Wedding To David Eason!

Teen Mom 2 Star Jenelle Evans Is Married! Here Are All The Details On Her Wedding To David Eason!

no title

So sweet and fun!!!

Jenelle Evans is now spoken-for, as she has officially tied the knot with partner David Eason in what looked like a super-fun North Carolina wedding in front of family and close friends!

Yay!!!

The ceremony had a cool rustic theme to it, complete with a cake that was made to look like wood with the couple's initials carved into it (seriously, keep scrolling below, it looks SO good).

The Teen Mom 2 star wore a gorgeous white lace wedding gown with a sweetheart cut, and opted to go half-up with her hair while accessorizing with long, drooping earrings and a necklace.

David opted for a white suit, and paired it with a gray-blue shirt and a black tie — a good combo on him and a nice pairing with Jenelle's white, elegant dress!

Ch-ch-check out a few photos from the big day (below) — including that AH-Mazing cake!!! So excited!!!

Ahhh! So cute!!

And that cake — exquisite!!

Congrats to Jenelle and David — a big day they'll surely never forget! Enjoy the honeymoon and a marriage of bliss, you two!!

[Image via Instagram.]

