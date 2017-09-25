Home Videos Photos Shop
Anthony Weiner Sentenced To 21 Months In Prison For Sexting A 15-Year-Old!

9/25/2017

Anthony Weiner was officially sentenced to 21 months in federal prison on Monday for sexting a 15-year-old. He will begin serving time on November 6, and will not be able to appeal due to his guilty plea.

Weiner must register as a sex offender after his prison term is complete.

Just in case you need a painful reminder, this is the same case that played a huge role in the 2016 presidential election when former FBI Director James Comey announced just before Election Day that emails belonging to Weiner's wife, Huma Abedin, were uncovered on Weiner's computer — and appeared to be "pertinent" to the Clinton email investigation.

They ultimately were not.

