Audrina Patridge's Estranged Husband Will NOT Be Prosecuted Following Domestic Violence Claims

Bad news for Audrina Patridge.

On Monday, it was reported that The Hills alum's estranged husband, Corey Bohan, will not be charged with domestic abuse. According to the Orange County District Attorney's office, Bohan will not face criminal prosecution over a claim Patridge made on September 6.

In case you forgot, the mother-of-one claimed her soon-to-be-ex husband verbally accosted her and her mother AND snatched a cellphone out of her hand while she was recording him during a rant. Nonetheless, the D.A.'s office has ruled that there isn't enough evidence to prosecute.

Tough break, girl.

