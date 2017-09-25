Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kylie Jenner Teen Mom The Donald Zportz PerezTV
Home >> Anglophilia, Listen To This, Avicii >> Listen To This: Recreate That Perfect Blue

Listen To This: Recreate That Perfect Blue

9/25/2017 8:31 AM ET | Filed under: AnglophiliaListen To ThisAvicii

Two of our faves!!

Avicii has teamed up with AlunaGeorge for a song on his new EP!

What Would I Change is a long road from his previous big room sound.

This feels intimate. Sweet. And happy.

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Avicii!

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

How To Live Your Life Like A Royal!
Reasons We Can't WAIT For 2016 To Be Over...
In Honor Of Princess Charlotte's First Birthday -- Here Are 12 Of Her Cutest Moments!
BRIT Awards: All The Red Carpet Arrivals!
Prince William and The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Welcome Their Baby Daughter!
Happy 30th Birthday, Prince Harry! Here Are Our Favorite Things About You!
View Pics »
Next story »
Kylie Jenner Flashes A Bit Of Tum Amid Pregnancy Rumors — LOOK!
See All Comments