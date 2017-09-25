Bob Costas Perfectly Explained The NFL Donald Trump Controversy & Twitter Is So Here For It!

The KUWTK 10th anniversary special has come and gone!

As we already reported, Kim Kardashian West was there (obvi) and she opened up about things like how her relationship developed with Kanye West and once being told by doctors she miscarried North West.

So here's what you else missed during the 90-min sit-down interview with Ryan Seacrest on Sunday night.

Kourtney Kardashian confronted her baby daddy, Scott Disick, who even though is now dating Sofia Richie seemed still in love with his ex.

The momma-of-three defined their relationship as:

