Bob Costas Perfectly Explained The NFL Donald Trump Controversy & Twitter Is So Here For It!

Bob Costas Perfectly Explained The NFL Donald Trump Controversy & Twitter Is So Here For It!

Bob Costas

Spot on.

Veteran NBC sports broadcaster Bob Costas just perfectly explained the NFL and Donald Trump controversy — and we're urging you to give it a listen!

In the powerful segment, Costas smartly said patriotism is about more than our brave military:

"Martin Luther King was a patriot. Susan B Anthony was a patriot. Dissidents are patriots. Schoolteachers and social workers are patriots … Patriotism comes in many forms and what has happened is it's been conflated with a bumper-style kind of flag-waving and with the military only so that people cannot see that in his own way Colin Kaepernick, however imperfectly, is doing a patriotic thing. And so too are some of these other players."

Ch-ch-check out the full interview (below):

And it seems the TV journalist's message is resonating across the board — here are the reactions (below):

