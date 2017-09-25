Confirmation! Caitlyn Jenner Says She Was Told 'Some Time Ago' About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Caitlyn Jenner has confirmed Kylie Jenner's pregnancy!

According to The Sun, a rep for the former Olympian says Cait was told "some time ago" that her youngest daughter was expecting a baby with BF Travis Scott.

When denying rumors the I Am Cait star was left in the dark about the news, the rep insisted Jenner was informed, saying:

"All I can tell you is that it was some time ago."

Ah! We wonder how Kris Jenner feels about this??

