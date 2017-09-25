Town Actually Passes Law Banning Kids Over 16 From Trick-Or-Treating!

How old is too old to go trick-or-treating??

One town in Canada is capping it at 16, banning those teens and older from going door-to-door for candy! The new law goes into effect on October 3 in Bathurst, New Brunswick, even putting in place an 8 p.m. curfew for Halloween!

They're sucking all the fun out of the holiday!

In 2005, the Canadian town passed a similar law, banning those over 14 from trick-or-treating on top of the 7 p.m. curfew. It was never enforced. But now, they sound serious!

CBC reports if you're 16 or over and caught going around asking for candy OR even wearing a "facial disguise" in public after 8 at night, you could be fined up to $200!

Deputy Mayor Kim Chamberlain spoke out about the ridiculous new law, saying:

"I wanted to demolish it altogether but I got outvoted… Some kids are tall. My cousin's son is 5-4 and 15 years old. What are we going to do, go up to him and ask him 'How old are you' and 'Show me your ID?' That doesn't make sense."

Apparently the city feels otherwise, with some believing it will cut down on crime.

Smh. Hopefully these teens can travel to the next town to get some candy!

What do U think about their law??

