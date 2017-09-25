Shade Or No Shade?? Cardi B Sings LWYMMD After Dethroning Taylor Swift On The Billboard Hot 100 List!

FYI: Travis Scott Told Kylie Jenner 'I Love You' Before The Pregnancy News Dropped!
Well that's nice!
As we reported, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their first child, and their little bundle of joy is rumored to be a girl!
In an interview published on Monday, Rolling Stone spoke to the Antidote rapper after a concert -- before the pregnancy news became public -- where he and the KUWTK star shared a sweet moment.
According to writer Jonah Weiner, the 20-year-old lip kit queen and the 25-year-old musician spoke to each other on FaceTime where he tells her:
[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN.]