Shade Or No Shade?? Cardi B Sings LWYMMD After Dethroning Taylor Swift On The Billboard Hot 100 List!

Cardi B is #1!!

As you've probably heard by now, the rapper made it to the top spot on Billboard's Hot 100 list with Bodak Yellow, ousting Taylor Swift and her hit single Look What You Made Me Do!

Celebrating the news at Atlantic Records in New York on Monday, the 24-year-old held a little press conference about her climb to number one!

But some people are calling T. Swift shade after Cardi sang a couple of the LWYMMD lyrics to share her excitement!!

Watch the moment caught by TMZ (below):

But it was just last week the former reality TV star expressed her love for the blonde pop star! She tweeted:

Awww that's sooo sweet ,I love me some Taylor swift my freaking self😩

— iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 20, 2017

So, you know we have to ask…

[Image via Apega/Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]

