Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kylie Teen Mom Donald Trump Audrina PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, Polls, Taylor Swift, Play With Perez, Shade Or No Shade, Cardi B >> Shade Or No Shade?? Cardi B Sings LWYMMD After Dethroning Taylor Swift On The Billboard Hot 100 List!

Shade Or No Shade?? Cardi B Sings LWYMMD After Dethroning Taylor Swift On The Billboard Hot 100 List!

9/25/2017 4:10 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinutePollsTaylor SwiftPlay With PerezShade Or No ShadeCardi B

Let us know!!

Cardi B is #1!!

As you've probably heard by now, the rapper made it to the top spot on Billboard's Hot 100 list with Bodak Yellow, ousting Taylor Swift and her hit single Look What You Made Me Do!

Related: Pharrell Williams Takes Two Knees At Charlottesville Concert

Celebrating the news at Atlantic Records in New York on Monday, the 24-year-old held a little press conference about her climb to number one!

But some people are calling T. Swift shade after Cardi sang a couple of the LWYMMD lyrics to share her excitement!!

Watch the moment caught by TMZ (below):

But it was just last week the former reality TV star expressed her love for the blonde pop star! She tweeted:

So, you know we have to ask…

[Image via Apega/Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Best Performance Looks!
Stars & Snakes: A Closer Look!
Celebs Doing The Dirty Dancing Lift!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
View Pics »
« Previous story
B.o.B Is Crowdfunding To Launch His Own Satellites So He Can Finally Prove The Earth Is Flat!
Next story »
FYI: Travis Scott Told Kylie Jenner 'I Love You' Before The Pregnancy News Dropped!
See All Comments