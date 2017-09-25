Kylie Jenner knows how to keep her fans Konfused.

Amid the reports that she's pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott's baby, Kris Jenner's youngest returned to social media as if she hadn't just broken the internet. LOLz.

As we previously reported, Miz Jenner had a busy weekend as she celebrated her BFF, Jordyn Woods' birthday and hit up the iHeartRadio Music Festival to watch her man perform. While Kylie has yet to confirm the news herself, many called out the Life Of Kylie star's baggy fashion choices as unofficial confirmation that she's expecting.

The 20-year-old reality TV vet seemed to combat that speculation by posting two VVV inneresting posts on Instagram. After a brief social media break, the A-lister posted:

