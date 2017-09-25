Home Videos Photos Shop
Ed Sheeran Serenades The Good Morning America Audience With TWO Swoon-Worthy Performances!

ed sheeran gma september performance

Ed Sheeran is so incredible live.

The British hitmaker proved this fact to be true as he stopped by Good Morning America on Monday and had a KILLER appearance. In order to properly kick off GMA's Fall Concert Series, the 26-year-old played two songs off his latest album, Divide.

Specifically, Taylor Swift's bestie gave a live performance of Perfect and Shape Of You. It makes sense that Sheeran performed Perfect on the morning show as he recently announced that the track would be the fourth official single from Divide. Get your tissues boxes ready, because it is quite the tearjerker!

Be sure to ch-ch-check out Ed's GMA performances for yourself (below). Enjoy!!

Ed Serenades The Crowd With Perfect

Sheeran Rocks Out To Shape Of You

[Image via Good Morning America/ABC.]

