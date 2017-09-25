B.o.B Is Crowdfunding To Launch His Own Satellites So He Can Finally Prove The Earth Is Flat!

B.o.B. is still looking for the curve!

By that, of course, he means the Earth's curve — because home boy is still convinced the world is flat.

So convinced, he's trying to raise NASA-level money to prove his theory, despite already having been disproven by centuries of science (and Neil deGrasse Tyson).

Still determined, the Nothin' on You rapper just created a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $200,000 to launch "one, if not multiple, satellites as far into space as I can," he said in a video shared to the page.

Dubbing himself "flat Earth B.o.B," the performer made it clear he is really "looking for the curve" — and obviously he needs his OWN satellites to find it. Because, you know, pictures from NASA, SpaceX, or any other space program just won't cut it!

But it doesn't look like flat Earth B.o.B will get to conduct his research anytime soon. As of this writing, a mere $225 has been donated by 18 people in 4 days.

For all the flat Earthers out there who want to donate, you can click HERE!

