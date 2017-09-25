Someone send George Clooney a copy of What Happened, stat!

In a new interview with Daily Beast, the 56-year-old actor — who hosted a campaign fundraiser for Hillary Clinton in April of 2016 — said the first woman in U.S. history to become the presidential nominee of a major political party didn't "elevate her game" enough to beat Donald Trump.

When asked how he thinks Clinton will go down in history, the director responded by saying Hillary is "not as good at communicating things":

"Hillary, for years and years and years, has been the presumptive nominee, and quite honestly, she was incredibly qualified for the job. But being qualified for the job does not necessarily mean you're the right person to be president. Here's what I mean. She was more qualified than even her husband was when he was elected president, but she's not as good at communicating things. That's simply true. When she got up and gave a speech, it didn't soar. Now, that doesn't mean that she wouldn't have done a great job as president, and I supported her because by the time we did the fundraiser the primary was over at that point and it was time to get on with picking someone to move forward, and she was the right person to side with."

He added:

"It was frustrating because I never saw her elevate her game. I never saw it. And I had a lot of liberal friends who were like, 'She's not good at this.' And I see that, and I understand it."

After four decades in public service and holding the titles of First Lady, Senator, and Secretary of State — we're left wondering what else HRC could have possibly done, other than be born a man? Even with the popular vote, she was beat by a reality star.

Perhaps George, who also has zero political experience, would like to mansplain that as well.

We will give him the benefit of the doubt and acknowledge his acknowledgement of the role sexism and misogyny played in the election, as weak as it was:

"I also think, though, that if it was a guy it wouldn't have been so polarizing. I think the fact that she's a woman made it a much harder uphill battle. They've had the 'Arkansas Project' where for twenty-five years the Clintons have been accused of murdering Vince Foster and accused of tons of stuff, so I thought it was a raw deal. I think that she wasn't particularly good at articulating the things that she wanted to do, and unfortunately we live at a time right now where articulating what you want to do is more potent in the electorate than the other way around, obviously, when Trump only said he was going to 'Make America Great Again.' Don't you think the next Democrat who runs should just run with a blue hat that says, 'Make America Great Again?'"

If your argument is that Hillary lost because "she wasn't particularly good at articulating the things that she wanted to do," how in the WORLD do you explain Trump's victory? We can't recall even one instance where POTUS gave an articulate answer regarding policy… ever!

GOD, we are so sick of this shit.

