Heidi Klum Confirms Her Split From Boyfriend Of Three Years Vito Schnabel!

Heidi Klum Confirms Her Split From Boyfriend Of Three Years Vito Schnabel!

9/25/2017

Heidi Klum is 100% single!

Auf wiedersehen, Vito Schnabel!

Heidi Klum confirmed her split from the 31-year-old art dealer over a week after news of it broke. They were together for three years!

In a statement to People, the supermodel and America's Got Talent judge shared:

"I believe that it is important to take time to pause and reflect."

We're wishing them both the best!

