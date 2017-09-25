Home Videos Photos Shop
The IT Sequel Just Got A Release Date, And You Aren't Going To Be Happy About It

The IT Sequel Just Got A Release Date, And You Aren't Going To Be Happy About It

9/25/2017

Turn that frown upside down, Pennywise! OK, maybe not. Cuz now you're actually really scaring us.

Ever since the opening weekend of It, fans have been wondering when they could expect the sequel.

Not only did the Stephen King adaptation completely destroy at the box office (beating The Exorcist as the highest grossing horror film of all time), it even ended with the words Chapter One. So now we have to see the Losers' Club return as adults for the second half of the story!

On Monday, Warner Bros. finally announced the release date of the next chapter — September 6, 2019.

WHAT?? All the way in 2019?? Why not strike while the iron is hot and get that sucker out next Halloween??

Oh well. We hope they use the extra time to make the movie truly amazing — and even scarier!!!

