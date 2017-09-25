Lock Them Up? Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Have Both Contacted White House Officials On Private Email Accounts!

Whatcha up to over there, Ivanka Trump?

According to a watchdog group, the First Daughter has used a personal email account to correspond with a member of Donald Trump's administration.

Obtaining the docs through the Freedom of Information Act, American Oversight found that the senior White House adviser used her personal email to contact Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon back in February.

Photo: Ivanka Is Having An 'Otherwise' Incredible Week!

Vanks wrote that she wanted "explore opportunities to collaborate" with McMahon's department on "women's entrepreneurship."

Though the emails were sent a month before she became an official government employee, the 35-year-old was still involved with high-level meetings within the administration at the time. She also copied her chief of staff Julie Radford, using her White House account, on the chain.

In response to the findings, American Oversight executive director Austin Evers said it was staggering to see such email abuse from members of administration who spent most of the election condemning Hillary Clinton's private email scandal. He said in a statement:

"Yet again we see that there's one rule for the Trump family and another for everyone else. It's simply breathtaking that both Ivanka and Jared Kushner would conduct government [business] on a personal email account after running a campaign centered on that very issue."

The discovery comes on the heels of reports that Jared Kushner had also used a private email account to discuss media planning and event coverage with White House officials, including former chief of staff Reince Priebus and former chief strategist Steve Bannon, since Trump's inauguration.

There is no evidence that Ivanka or Jared shared any sensitive information. But that doesn't make their blatant disregard for White House ethics any less alarming.

[Image via KIKA/WENN.]

Tags: american oversight, controversy, donald trump, hillary clinton, ivanka trump, jared kushner, linda mcmahon, politik, reince priebus, steve bannon