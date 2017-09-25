Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Officially Married — Find Out What The Rest Of The Cast Are Up To!

It feels like just yesterday the Teen Mom cast were 16 & Pregnant, but they continue to remind us how much they've grown!

While there's no lack of drama for these MTV reality stars, they're not without their happy endings either.

Over the weekend, Jenelle Evans married David Eason, the father of her third child, Ensley Jolie! She's come a long way since giving birth to her oldest son, Jace, in 2009.

The 25-year-old isn't alone though!

Get caught up with more of the cast (below)!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: david eason, jenelle evans, love line, married, mtv, teen mom, wedding waltz